SUMNER, WASH. (CBSLA) – A homeless man in Washington is being praised for his generosity and honesty after turning in thousands of dollars found in a bag outside a food bank.

Staff at the Sumner Food Bank say Kevin Booth is homeless and has been coming to the center for the last five years.

Police held the money for 90 days, and after no one claimed it, the food bank was allowed to keep it.

Booth was given a citizen certificate from the Sumner Police Department and gift cards to his favorite store, Fred Meyer.