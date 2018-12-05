COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A hit-and-run crash involving several cars Tuesday night has left a family in Costa Mesa without a father and husband.

A small memorial including a picture, flowers and candles sits in the doorway of 48-year-old Jose Antonio Azpeitia’s home, where his family has been left

“My dad was the best person in the entire world,” Monique Azpeitia said Wednesday. “He was my hero; he was everything to us.”

The family said Jose Antonio Azpeitia has just finished watching one of his five children play soccer and was dropping off his brother and niece just after 6 p.m. Tuesday when a driver, who is suspected of being under the influence, rammed into two cars on the 55 southbound just before Del Mar Road.

Jose Antonio Azpeitia wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

Someone saw the suspect’s damaged vehicle about a mile from the crash and alerted authorities.

The suspect, a Costa Mesa man, remained in police custody Wednesday night at the Orange County Jail.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral costs.