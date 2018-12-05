MONROVIA (CBSLA) — A murder mystery in Monrovia.

A mother and her teenage daughter were found dead in their home Wednesday.

The deaths were reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman and girl, whose names were withheld, were pronounced dead at the scene, but authorities did not say how they died.

On Wednesday night police released the name and picture of the suspect — 33-year-old Nimrod Perez Guerrero.

The victims, who were found after someone asked police to conduct a welfare check, appeared to have been assaulted inside the second-floor apartment they shared with the male suspect, according to reports from the scene.

The girl was 17 and attended Monrovia High School, located across the street from the apartment building.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau were assisting Monrovia police in the homicide investigation.

