EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – Police in El Segundo were searching Wednesday for a man who allegedly raped a woman he met on the Metro.

Kerry Frank Lathon is accused of luring the woman Sunday morning to a secluded stairwell behind a parking garage in the 2300 block of East Rosecrans Avenue and assaulting her.

The suspect then fled the area.

Lathon is a 35-year-old transient, according to El Segundo police, and is on parole for criminal threats. He is known to frequent El Segundo and Hawthorne via the Metro Green Line, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Lathon’s location or this crime is urged to contact Detective Rasmusson at 310-524-2216 or krasmusson@elsegundo.org.