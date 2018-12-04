LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A storm headed for Southern California has burn areas concerned about mudslides and seaside communities preparing for coastal flooding.

A storm now off the coast of Northern California is forecast to bring average to moderate rainfall starting Tuesday night. But even with a 70 percent chance of showers after midnight, forecasters don’t expect mudslides or debris flows in areas that recently burned in the Woolsey and Hill fires.

But an unexpected surge of water is still a possibility in coastal communities like Seal Beach, where sandbags have been made available at three locations for residents. Ocean swells are expected to top out at 2 to 4 feet, so flood-prone areas may emerge from unscathed.

The rain isn’t the only perilous weather threatening Southern Californians this week, however. Los Angeles County’s health department issued a cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley and the county’s mountain areas through Friday.

Residents were urged to watch out for children, the elderly and people with disabilities, and to not use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

