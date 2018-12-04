RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – Police have arrested a man who allegedly tried to follow a woman into her apartment, and investigators believe the suspect may have tried to assault others.

Authorities in Rancho Cucamonga said the man, 24-year-old Ryan Bernard Oneal, was caught after he returned to the apartment complex just a couple of days later.

Some neighbors were on high alert Tuesday night.

“I have my keys in my hand, ready. You have the alarm or have it as a weapon,” one resident said.

Authorities said Oneal may have been lurking around gyms, pool areas and other amenities at apartment complexes along Church Street to find and potentially follow women home.

“It is believed that the male suspect was targeting the female victim in an attempt to sexually assault her,” police said in a written statement.

Oneal was arrested for lewd acts in public and stalking.

On Nov. 30, Rancho Cucamonga police said Oneal followed behind a woman from her apartment gym to her front door. He allegedly tried to get in, but her husband chased Oneal off, according to police.

Detectives said Oneal entered women’s restrooms, touched himself inappropriately and left behind physical evidence that tied him to at least one incident.

“It’s crazy because we’re here in Rancho, so you wouldn’t think nothing like that would happen around here,” Ryan McFarlin said.

The neighborhood is full of apartments and families.

“I have my sisters and little nieces, so when it comes to that type of stuff, I don’t really have any patience for it,” McFarlin said.

Anyone who was victimized by Oneal or has information related to the case is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department Detective Division at 909-477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.