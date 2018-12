BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in Baldwin Park Tuesday morning.

At 5:23 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 3900 block of Kenmore Avenue where they found the two victims dead at the scene.

Their names and the circumstances surrounding their deaths were not immediately confirmed.

There was no word on any possible suspects.