LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The City of Los Angeles has unveiled a new effort to help first responders get assistance to the homeless.

Council members Mitch Englander and Marqueece Harris-Dawson joined Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and L.A. Fire Deputy Chief Graham Everett for the debut of “Get Help L.A.”

First responders can get the new app, which provides up-to-date information on where a homeless person in need can get help immediately.

The services include medical aid, counseling and job assistance.

“When you need help, somebody at a moment’s notice

“Get Help” will be rolled out as a pilot program for first responders and outreach workers who regularly work with the homeless.