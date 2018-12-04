Filed Under:Upland

UPLAND (CBSLA) – A convicted felon has been charged with attempted murder after police said he brutally attacked an Upland woman while burglarizing her home Sunday morning.

Armando Ramirez, 29, was captured after being tased by officers.

capture22 Felon Tasered While Violently Assaulting Woman During Upland Home Break In

Armando Ramirez. (Upland PD)

According to Upland police, sometime before 11:05 a.m. Sunday, Ramirez tried and failed to break into a woman’s home in the 1400 block of West Arrow Highway. As he was leaving, the victim emerged and surprised Ramirez, who began to violently assault her, beating her on the head with a blunt object, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call arrived on scene to find Ramirez still assaulting the victim, police said. When he refused their commands to stop, he was tased, police said.

Officers did CPR on the victim before she was rushed to a hospital. At last report Sunday, she was in critical condition.

Ramirez was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Ramirez, a homeless man, has previous convictions for driving under the influence of intoxicants, burglary and possession of a dagger.

