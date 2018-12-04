Celebrate what’s possible as the adventures of five daring Disney heroines spark the courage inside us all at Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream! In her Disney On Ice debut, see how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action‐packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity. Anna’s devotion to her estranged sister Elsa sets her on a perilous journey to mend their bond, and stop an eternal winter. Rapunzel breaks out of her tower and teams up with an unlikely companion, Flynn, as she goes to great lengths to realize her dream. Armed only with courage, Belle befriends the enchanted castle staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s rough exterior. With help from her friends and a little magic, Cinderella is determined to make the wish in her heart come true. Along with Mickey and friends, discover why no dream is too big when we find the strength to shape our own destiny at Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream!

STAPLES Center: Dec. 13‐16, 2018

Honda Center: Dec. 19‐23, 2018

Citizens Business Bank Arena: Dec. 26‐30, 2018

Long Beach Arena: Jan. 3‐6, 2019

Visit http://www.disneyonice.com for more information