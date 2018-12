CHiPs For Kids 2018 Info Page

Join us on Friday, December 7th at the Riverside Auto Center for this week’s CHiPs For Kids 2018 Toy Drive event! We will be there from 11am to 6pm collecting new, unwrapped gifts to help make this holiday season special for a less fortunate child or teen in our community.

Come by and meet Sharon Tay and Evelyn Taft! They will be going live on CBS2 and KCAL9 newscasts all day long! Plus, 94.7 The Wave will be out as well!