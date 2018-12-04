(CBS Local) — The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating its 40th anniversary in a delicious way. On Wednesday, Dec. 5, the restaurant will be giving away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake. They have partnered with DoorDash for the big day.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., customers can get their free cheesecake slice through the DoorDash app by using the promo code “FREESLICE” at checkout.

The delivery app will also be offering a $0 delivery fee on all Cheesecake Factory orders from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11.

