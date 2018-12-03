HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — It’s the simple things that can make a big difference in someone’s life.

A local World War II veteran has one wish as he prepares to celebrate turning 96th: he just wants to get some birthday cards — so his daughter is trying to make that happen.

Duane Sherman loves receiving mail, according to his daughter, Sue Morse.

“Every day he said, ‘Oh have you checked the mail?'” she says. “To get something in the mail … that, for him … that’s special.”

“All my friends are gone,” Duane explained, laughing.

He doesn’t feel much like celebrating his birthday this December 30th. But Sue went to Facebook, determined to make her day’s 96th a special day. She asked anyone out there listening to send him a birthday card.

“I wanted him to feel special on his birthday,” she said.

Sue says her dad isn’t just special to her — he means something to this country. Duane is a World War II Navy veteran who earned a Purple Heart for a mission he survived in 1944. He was a chief sonarman aboard the USS Lamson when a kamikaze plane hit his ship; he still has shrapnel in his back. Thirty of his shipmates lost their lives in that action.

“We should all be very proud of their service and honor them in any way that we can,” Sue said. This isn’t a favor, she insists. Rather, it’s a way to say thank you for your service.

Duane, in the meantime, is looking forward to opening up his mailbox.

“Well, I’ll have a hell of a time reading them,” he laughed.

If you’d like to help make Duane’s birthday special, please send a birthday card to:

Duane Sherman c/o Sue Morse, P.O. Box 794, Highland, CA 92346.