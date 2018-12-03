MALIBU (CBSLA) — Drivers who use Pacific Coast Highway through Malibu should consider taking another route all week as Caltrans begins making repairs to the roadway after the Woolsey Fire.

Repairs will begin Monday on a 20-mile stretch of northbound PCH, between Topanga Canyon Blvd. and Decker Canyon Rd.

Work will include repairing guardrails, cleaning drainage lines, removing burned debris, restoring damaged signs, installing netting on burned hillsides and silt fences along the lower end of burned slopes.

Weather permitting, the closures will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. A cold winter storm is scheduled to arrive in Southern California Wednesday to last through Thursday, so that work schedule is subject to change.

It’s not clear how long the PCH repair schedule is expected to last.