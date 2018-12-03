IRVINE (CBSLA) – A marketing analyst who helps raise money for the University of California, Irvine’s anti-cancer campaign has sued the Board of Regents and a volunteer at the medical center for sexual harassment.

Carlin Motley, who still has her job, said the man known as “Volunteer Abe” has a brain injury and has difficulty controlling his impulses.

“He began kissing me on my face and down my neck, and telling me that he loved me so much and I couldn’t get him off me,” Carlin Motley said. “This was happening in front of 3,000 people in a public space at a public event.”

Motley claims that for a year, Volunteer Abe visited her office, complimented her, kissed and touched her and waited for her in the parking lot – creating a hostile and intimidating work environment. When Motley said she brought her concerns to her boss and the university – and the volunteer told investigators he’d stop – the university allegedly advised her in this way.

“Things will be harder for you if you don’t let it go,” she said. “So, in my mind, that was kind of a clear warning to be quiet, to shut up and to go away.”