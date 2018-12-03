IRVINE (CBSLA) – A marketing analyst who helps raise money for the University of California, Irvine’s anti-cancer campaign has sued the Board of Regents and a volunteer at the medical center for sexual harassment.
Carlin Motley, who still has her job, said the man known as “Volunteer Abe” has a brain injury and has difficulty controlling his impulses.
“He began kissing me on my face and down my neck, and telling me that he loved me so much and I couldn’t get him off me,” Carlin Motley said. “This was happening in front of 3,000 people in a public space at a public event.”
Motley claims that for a year, Volunteer Abe visited her office, complimented her, kissed and touched her and waited for her in the parking lot – creating a hostile and intimidating work environment.
When Motley said she brought her concerns to her boss and the university – and the volunteer told investigators he’d stop – the university allegedly advised her in this way.
“Things will be harder for you if you don’t let it go,” she said. “So, in my mind, that was kind of a clear warning to be quiet, to shut up and to go away.”
In response, UCI said, “We have learned of the potential lawsuit at today’s news conference. We will review legal documents once they are received and comment at the appropriate time.”