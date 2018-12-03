HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Police are searching for two men who forced their way into a Hollywood Hills home Sunday morning and robbed several people inside.

The home invasion occurred at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive. According to Los Angeles police, the suspects entered the home and stole personal belongings from several people who were staying there.

According to TMZ, Elisa Johnson, the daughter of L.A. Lakers legend Magic Johnson, was among those in the home as part of an Airbnb rental. TMZ reports that she was in a bedroom when the home invasion occurred, but escaped through a sliding glass door and ran away.

However, police would not confirm this series of events to CBS2.

It’s unclear if the suspects were armed. There was no immediate description of the men. No arrests have been made.