HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX may be hoping fourth time’s the charm for a rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base that has already been delayed three times.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff at 10:32 a.m. from Vandenberg on a “ridesharing” mission to carry 64 satellites into orbit. The launch has been postponed three times – once to accommodate additional pre-flight inspections, another time due to weather, and on Sunday to “conduct additional inspections of the second stage, according to SpaceX.

Falcon 9 and Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express went vertical last night on SpaceX’s California launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Vehicle and weather are go ahead of today’s launch window, which opens at 10:32 a.m. PST, 18:32 UTC → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/JCWvVfNpJD — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 3, 2018

Organized by Spaceflight Industries, the satellites aboard the rocket come from 34 organizations from 17 countries. The 15 microsats and 49 cubesats be released into a “sun-synchronous low Earth orbit.”

Monday’s mission will be SpaceX’s 19th launch of the year.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)