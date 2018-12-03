HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX may be hoping fourth time’s the charm for a rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base that has already been delayed three times.
The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff at 10:32 a.m. from Vandenberg on a “ridesharing” mission to carry 64 satellites into orbit. The launch has been postponed three times – once to accommodate additional pre-flight inspections, another time due to weather, and on Sunday to “conduct additional inspections of the second stage, according to SpaceX.
Organized by Spaceflight Industries, the satellites aboard the rocket come from 34 organizations from 17 countries. The 15 microsats and 49 cubesats be released into a “sun-synchronous low Earth orbit.”
Monday’s mission will be SpaceX’s 19th launch of the year.
