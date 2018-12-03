Filed Under:Sexual Assault, South High School, Torrance

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – A 49-year-old high school teacher was arrested Monday in Torrance on suspicion of sexually assaulting a former student who was a minor at the time.

kevin mcelwee Torrance Teacher Suspected Of Molesting Student In 2012

credit: Torrance Police Department

Kevin McElwee of San Pedro was arrested after detectives responded to South High School at 4801 Pacific Coast Highway to investigate the allegation after getting “a tip from the public,” according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ronald Harris.

McElwee was arrested around 1:30 p.m. after detectives conducted a preliminary investigation, according to police.

“Detectives are currently reviewing evident to potentially identify additional victims,” Harris said.

The investigation stems from an alleged sexual assault incident in 2012. Police did not release further information regarding the allegation.

McElwee is an English teacher, according to the school’s website.

