RIALTO (CBSLA) — Police officers opened fire on a man who they say rammed into a fence and a patrol vehicle with his truck in Rialto.

A domestic disturbance was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at a home in Sycamore Street and Heather in Rialto. When officers arrived, they found a man tearing up the front yard of his relatives’ yard, police said.

When the officers tried to talk him down, the man allegedly jumped into a truck and rammed into a fence, then a police patrol car. A K9 was deployed to stop him, and ultimately, the officers opened fire on the truck, riddling the windshield with bullets.

The 53-year-old Rialto man, who police say may have been under the influence, did not suffer life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured.

At least one police patrol car was towed away from the scene.