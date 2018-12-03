  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Hollywood, Shooting, Walgreen's

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — An investigation continues Monday into the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who may have been shoplifting at a Hollywood Walgreens store.

Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the store on Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street at about 8 p.m. A possible shoplifting incident may have led to the fatal shooting.

The man reportedly fought with the security guard, who had been hired by Walgreens. During the altercation, the security guard opened fired on him and hit him in the upper body.

The man later died at a hospital.

A woman says she was with the unidentified man, and they had gone to the store to return something. While they were there, the man apparently began arguing with someone else, prompting the security guard to intervene.

At some point, the man pushed the guard and took off running, and that’s when the man fired on him, according to the woman.

“There was no point for something petty, but you don’t get to take a life over something so trivial,” the unidentified woman said.

The security guard has not been arrested. Police say the evidence will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, who will determine whether charges should be filed.

