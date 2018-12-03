MALIBU (CBSLA) – Victims of the Woolsey Fire may be eligible to receive food assistance beginning Monday.

Through Friday, Dec. 7, wildfire victims can apply for assistance through the Disaster CalFresh program.

A family of four with a monthly gross income of up to $2,755 would be eligible to receive up to $640 a month, according to the California Department of Social Services. A qualified family or individual will likely receive benefits within about three days of their application.

The benefits are dispensed through an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, similar to a debit card, which can be used at authorized grocery stores.

The D-CalFresh program is part of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, is run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP can be used to purchase breads, cereals, fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy. However, it cannot be used for alcohol and nonfood items, such as household supplies.

The USDA approved food assistance for California wildfire victims on Nov. 28. To be eligible for D-CalFresh you must meet one of the following requirements:

• Damage to or destruction of the home or self-employment business.

• Loss or inaccessibility of income, including a reduction or termination of earned income or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster related problems.

• Disaster-related expenses (e.g. home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.

Residents of the following Los Angeles and Ventura county zip codes can apply: 90263, 90264, 90265, 90290, 91012, 91301, 91302, 91304, 91307, 91311, 91361, 91362, 91372.

For more information on how to apply, call 1-866-613-3777 in L.A. County, or 1-888-472-4463 in Ventura County. Or, click here.

The Woolsey Fire broke out around on Nov. 8 south of Simi Valley. On Nov. 9, it jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway near Calabasas and spread into Malibu. The fire charred nearly 97,000 acres, destroyed more than 1,500 structures and was responsible for three deaths.