LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a shooting that’s believed to be gang related in South Los Angeles that left one woman dead and another injured.

The shooting happened near the intersection of W. 88th and Broadway streets – just blocks from a police station – around noon Monday.

Two women who were nearby were hit by gunfire, according to Los Angeles police. The victims have only been identified as Hispanic women in their 40s.

One of the victims, a 48-year-old woman, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The other woman was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

A passing vehicle near the scene was also hit by gunfire, but both occupants inside were not injured.

Police believe the shooter is a black man who fled eastbound on W. 88th Street in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police.