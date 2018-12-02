LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police have asked for the public’s help in locating two suspects in a series of street robberies.

Nye Lee, 31, and Dijon Cooper, 21, are accused of targeting pedestrians at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspects made off with wallets, jewelry and cellphones.

Police say the suspects were driving a late-model white Toyota Camry with paper plates possibly with the word “Glendale” written across.

The 13 robberies happened over the last month in Culver City and Los Angeles.