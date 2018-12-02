LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Martinez scored with 2:13 left, Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots for his 50th career shutout and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Sunday night.

Martinez tipped Jake Muzzin’s pass past goalie Petr Mrazek to help the Kings end a two-game skid. Kyle Clifford added an empty-net goal at 19:07 of the third period.

Quick earned his first shutout this season. Mrazek made 33 saves for the Hurricanes, who earned at least one point in five of their previous six games.

The game was a goaltending duel until the Kings got a late offensive zone faceoff. Anze Kopitar won the draw against Lucas Wallmark, and Muzzin was able to get the puck to Martinez for his second goal of the season.

Los Angeles had to kill off 1:31 of 5-on-3 play in the third period, with Quick making saves on shots by Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho.

The Kings outshot the Hurricanes 13-12 in the first period and forced Mrazek to stop several strong scoring chances. He turned aside a one-timer by Jeff Carter during an early power play and denied Tyler Toffoli on a breakaway midway through the period.

Quick’s key save in the first came in the final 10 seconds when he recovered to make a pad stop on Wallmark’s shot that was headed toward an open net.

The Kings continued to pile on the pressure in the second without finding a way to beat Mrazek. The Hurricanes had to kill three penalties, with Mrazek able to save a dangerous tipped shot by Dustin Brown late in the period for one of five attempts by Los Angeles on the power play.

NOTES: Kings C Adrian Kempe did not play because of an upper-body injury and is day to day. Los Angeles used 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … The Kings claimed forward Nikita Scherbak off waivers from Montreal. Scherbak, a first-round draft pick in 2014, has five goals and two assists in 29 career games.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Kings: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)