CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A visible act of generosity to victims of the Woolsey Fire.

Hundreds turned out at a charity concert Sunday evening at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas to open their hearts and their checkbooks.

Some of the biggest names in music were performing, including Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, Robin Thicke and Alanis Morissette.

The concert had already raised more than a million dollars for victims of the fire.

“We’re just trying to give back to all the families that unfortunately lost a lot of valuables. Their home and things that were precious to them,” said festival goer Esmeralda Gonzalez.

“Watching the fires was pretty terrifying,” said singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield. “My friends have lost homes. And so for me it’s this amazing action of something to do about this tragedy.”

It was a day to celebrate togetherness, love and community.

Vendors like Nobu and Elephante fed the hungry masses.

Some people opted for blankets and bottles. Others went all out and reserved Airstreams to take in the show in a private venue of sorts.

Kii Arens designed the artwork for the event and was also a DJ.

“It just feels good. When you are sitting at home and you are just seeing everything that is going on and you are like what can you do? You try to imagine yourself in that same situation,” said Arens.

The entire show was put together in less than two weeks with a last-minute venue change just two days ago.

Still talent showed up as did the crowd, showing one love for Malibu.