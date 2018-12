IDYLLWILD (CBSLA) — Authorities in Riverside County say a search was underway Sunday for an 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

David Bradish was last seen last Monday in the San Jacinto Mountains in Idyllwild.

Bradish walked away from his home on N. Circle Drive dressed in all black. His dog, Ginger, was apparently with him when he left.

Anyone who spots Bradish was urged to call 911.