LAWNDALE (CBSLA) — A man was killed this weekend after being dragged a couple hundred yards while trying to prevent the theft of his own car.

The incident unfolded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Redondo Beach in Lawndale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say that the victim had pulled up into a parking lot there, and left his car running as he ran into a convenience store.

As he was walking toward the business, someone entered his vehicle and began to drive it away.

That’s when the victim grabbed ahold of the passenger door, and was dragged 200 yards before he fell off.

Deputies located the victim, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway.