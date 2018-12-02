  • KCAL9On Air

MID-CITY (CBSLA) — LA police are looking for two men they think might have been involved in a series of armed robberies.

Police say the two robbers have been very busy, hitting several neighborhoods in Los Angeles and even one in Culver City and striking at all hours of the day — early morning, afternoon and even in the middle of the night.

Officers in Culver City and LA are looking for two persons of interest — Dijon Cooper and Nye Lee — in connection to 13 holdups since Nov. 6.

In some cases the crimes occurred in the vicinity of busy shopping centers such as Westfield Culver City or at Pico in Mid-City.

Detectives say the robbers get out of their car and stick up pedestrians at gunpoint to get their cash, jewelry and cell phones.

Police identified the getaway car as possibly a white Toyota Camry, late model, 4-door with paper plates and possibly with the word “Glendale” on it.

