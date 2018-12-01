LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Embattled L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar is under fire again.

The Los Angeles Neighborhood Council Coalition today overwhelmingly passed a motion urging him to resign.

Huizar is already the target of a federal investigation. The FBI recently raided his office and home.

He’s also faced DUI and sexual harassment claims.

CBS2/KCAL9 reported Friday he is now accused of asking companies that do business with the city to donate to a local private school where his wife, Richelle Huizar, was working. Earlier this month, she dropped plans to run for his seat.

Huizar was stripped of all of his committee assignments by City Council President Herb Wesson shortly before her announcement.

Huizar has represented District 14 since 2005, which is mostly made up by the Boyle Heights area. He is prevented from running again due to term limits when his current term expires in 2020.