WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) – The rains that fell across Southern California also brought plenty of snow to the region’s mountains, to the delight of skiers and snowboarders.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, Big Bear Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino Mountains – which has been open since last week — reported 4 to 8 inches of snow, while the city of Wrightwood in the San Gabriel Mountains received 1.6 inches of snow, its first snowfall of the season.

Mountain High Resort near Wrightwood reported that it could open as soon as Sunday.

Snow plows were out in force Thursday, with chains required on Highway 18 in the San Bernardino Mountains on all vehicles except those with four-wheel drive with snow tires.