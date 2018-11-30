HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police officers chasing after a convertible Mercedes had to abandon that pursuit, to chase after another car on a rainy night in Hollywood.

The wild night started at about 6 p.m. when LAPD officers started chasing after a convertible Mercedes that was reported stolen. The Mercedes was spotted weaving in and out of lanes and eventually ducked into a parking structure, where officers eventually lost it.

Instead of conducting a search of the parking structure, the officers abandoned that chase to pursue another car that had reportedly hit an LAPD supervisor’s vehicle and took off. The driver of the silver Nissan Sentra was wanted for hit-and-run, reckless driving and possible DUI.

The Sentra struck several cars during the chase, and eventually stopped at Melrose Avenue and Vermont Boulevard and surrendered.

LAPD officers did go back to search for the stolen Mercedes, which was later found abandoned at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Avenue. The suspects, however, remain at large.