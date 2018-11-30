RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) — A Gardena motorcycle officer who died in a crash as he was on his way to work will be laid to rest Friday.

The public service for Officer Toshio Hirai, 34, will be at 10 a.m. at Green Hills Mortuary and Memorial Chapel, 27501 S. Western Ave., Gardena police Lt. Steve Prendergast said. The outdoor ceremony has a limited number of seats and is expected to be standing room only.

Hirai was on his way to work on Nov. 14 when he and another vehicle crashed at Western Avenue at 238th Street in Harbor City. He died the next day at a hospital.

He was a 12-year veteran of the department. Hirai spoke five languages, and worked as a traffic investigator and was a member of the department’s SWAT team. He is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.