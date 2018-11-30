CHiPs For KidsJoin Us At Our Kickoff Event Starting At 11am Friday At The Citadel Outlets
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMAirfryer Oven
    07:30 AMUltimate Teeth Cleaning!
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Gardena Police Officer, Toshio Hirai

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) — A Gardena motorcycle officer who died in a crash as he was on his way to work will be laid to rest Friday.

The public service for Officer Toshio Hirai, 34, will be at 10 a.m. at Green Hills Mortuary and Memorial Chapel, 27501 S. Western Ave., Gardena police Lt. Steve Prendergast said. The outdoor ceremony has a limited number of seats and is expected to be standing room only.

Hirai was on his way to work on Nov. 14 when he and another vehicle crashed at Western Avenue at 238th Street in Harbor City. He died the next day at a hospital.

He was a 12-year veteran of the department. Hirai spoke five languages, and worked as a traffic investigator and was a member of the department’s SWAT team. He is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s