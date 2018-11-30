  • KCAL9On Air

2 On Your Side, Fire Victims Relief

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — We’ve raised over $2 million to help out victims of the Woolsey and Hill fires in conjunction with the Los Angeles Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles. So where does all that money go? CBS2’s Kristine Lazar follows the funds as they’re spent, in tonight’s 2 On Your Side.

If you have been affected by recent fires:

• Call 211
Register online for federal assistance
Learn more about the L.A. County Disaster Assistance Centers (keyword: WOOLSEY)

If you would like to help:

• If you are a non-profit organization, serving low income individuals who live or work in the impacted area and would like more information on how to apply for a United Way of Greater Los Angeles disaster relief assistance grant, click here.

Donations are still being accepted:

• Text “2018fires” to 41444
• Visit unitedwayla.org/2018fires

