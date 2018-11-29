PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police say a man who got inside a closed Citibank branch had gotten in using an employee’s keys he stole from a car in Arcadia earlier in the day.

Citibank’s corporate office called police just after 7:30 p.m. to report seeing a man on their security cameras at the branch at California Boulevard and Pasadena Avenue after hours. The man was seen rummaging through employee desks, Pasadena police Lt. Marie Sell said.

Arriving officers saw the man inside the bank before he ran into a neighborhood south of the location. The officers chased after him, but lost him, Sell said.

He was found about 45 minutes later after a search of the area. He still had the bank keys in his pocket, Sell said.

The burglar also had the ID and credit cards that belonged to a bank employee in his pockets. Detectives believe he broke into the employee’s car in Arcadia two hours earlier and somehow deduced the keys could be used at the Pasadena branch, according to Sell.

It’s unclear if the man was able to steal anything since the bank was closed at the time of the burglary and the money in the bank was secured.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)