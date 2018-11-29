LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – At least seven people were detained and another six were at large after a panga boat washed ashore in Laguna Beach Thursday.

The boat washed ashore on West Street Beach in the South Laguna community sometime before 7:30 a.m., according to Laguna Beach police.

The boat was believed to be carrying a total of 13 people. Cell phone video shot from a cliff above the beach showed the passengers disembarking and running up the beach. Seven passengers were detained by officers in the area, while another six escaped and remained at large, police reported on Twitter.

Two “takeaway” vehicles meant to transport the passengers were located near the beach, police added.

It’s unclear where the panga boat’s journey originated from or the condition of the passengers.

As of 10 a.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection was assisting police in searching the area for the missing passengers.

The boat arrived amid a storm front which is moving through Southern California Thursday.