Om Nom Organics

10250 Constellation Blvd., Century City

Photo: Patty C./Yelp

Om Nom Organics is an organic store, offering juice, smoothies, bowls, and more.

The Los Angeles-based chain has three locations. In addition to breakfast and hot sandwiches, the menu features superfood smoothies like the NourishMint with dates, spinach, orange, basil, parsley, tarragon, mint, green grapes and almond milk. Or try superfood açai bowls like the Mind Fuel with açai, banana, almond butter, strawberries, blueberries and granola.

Om Nom Organics’s current Yelp rating of four stars out of eight reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it’s still early days.

Yelper Eunice J., who reviewed Om Nom Organics on September 13, wrote, “Their menu is full of healthy salads, sandwiches and bowls. They also have pre-made food. The pitaya bowl with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, bee pollen, granola and nut butter was delicious!”

Yelper Patty C. wrote, “The Mind Fuel Açaí Bowl is pure deliciousness! I love the almond butter at the very bottom!”

Sunlife Organics

1061 Swarthmore Ave., Pacific Palisades

Photo: sunlife organics/Yelp

Sunlife Organics is a spot to score juice and smoothies, and more.

This Los Angeles-based chain has 10 locations across California. The menu offers bowls, smoothies, superfood smoothies, protein shakes, juices and bone broth.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Sunlife Organics has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Kylea H., who was one of the first users to visit Sunlife Organics on November 9, wrote, “This place is so cute. Their juices are perfect to take home. Everything is so mindful and healthy but also tastes great!”

Sunlife Organics is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.

Qwench Juice Bar

2595 S. Hoover St., University Park

Photo: qwench juice bar/Yelp

Qwench juice bar is a spot to score juice and smoothies, and more.

Part of a chain with locations across California, as well as one in Virginia, Qwench uses freshly squeezed raw vegetable and fruit juice for every order. The menu offers raw juices, smoothies, açai bowls and wellness shots.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Qwench juice bar has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Eddie P., who reviewed Qwench juice bar on November 26, wrote, “This is the best place near USC for breakfast. They have more than your average Qwench location. They have wraps, coffee, bagels, açaí bowls, juices and smoothies.”

Yelper Deborath S. wrote, “Qwench has the best açaí bowls. I got the Açaí P-bowl. This particular Qwench does it very well. I just went in today and they have the nicest staff. Definitely making this Qwench my home.”

Qwench juice bar is open from 6:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

Jamba Juice Granada Village

18145 Chatsworth St., Granada Hills

Photo: Eric R./Yelp

Jamba Juice is a spot to score juice and smoothies, and more.

The first Jamba Juice location in Granada Hills, it has a drive-thru for grabbing a smoothie on the go.

With a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Jamba Juice has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Ana V., who reviewed Jamba Juice on September 26, wrote, “The inside is spacious compared to other Jamba Juice locations. They have tables with cute lounging chairs and it makes for a good study area.”

Jamba Juice is open from 6:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday and 6:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday.

Pink Elephant Venice

801 Ocean Front Walk, Ste. 2, Venice

Photo: Pink Elephant Venice/Yelp

Pink Elephant Venice is a spot to score juice and smoothies, and more.

The menu features fresh juices and a selection of smoothies. It also offers an açai bowl and a pitaya bowl, as well as all-day breakfast, sandwiches, salads, coffee and tea.

Pink Elephant Venice’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Shimmy S. wrote, “This place has the best sandwiches ever! Their chicken mozzarella sandwich and tuna sandwich are incredibly tasty. The smoothies are also great and refreshing.”

Pink Elephant Venice is open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Friday, 8:30 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday, and 8:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Sunday.