STORM WATCH:First Major Storm Of The Season Brings Flash Flood Risk, Traffic Mess
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    1:30 PMHot Bench
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
By Hoodline
Nothing beats juice and smoothies—and if you’re in the mood to enjoy them in Los Angeles, we’ve found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some juice and smoothies.

Om Nom Organics

10250 Constellation Blvd., Century City

o 122 Hungry For Juice And Smoothies? These 5 New Los Angeles Spots Have You Covered
Photo: Patty C./Yelp

Om Nom Organics is an organic store, offering juice, smoothies, bowls, and more.

The Los Angeles-based chain has three locations. In addition to breakfast and hot sandwiches, the menu features superfood smoothies like the NourishMint with dates, spinach, orange, basil, parsley, tarragon, mint, green grapes and almond milk. Or try superfood açai bowls like the Mind Fuel with açai, banana, almond butter, strawberries, blueberries and granola.

Om Nom Organics’s current Yelp rating of four stars out of eight reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it’s still early days.

Yelper Eunice J., who reviewed Om Nom Organics on September 13, wrote, “Their menu is full of healthy salads, sandwiches and bowls. They also have pre-made food. The pitaya bowl with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, bee pollen, granola and nut butter was delicious!”

Yelper Patty C. wrote, “The Mind Fuel Açaí Bowl is pure deliciousness! I love the almond butter at the very bottom!”

Sunlife Organics

1061 Swarthmore Ave., Pacific Palisades

o Hungry For Juice And Smoothies? These 5 New Los Angeles Spots Have You Covered
Photo: sunlife organics/Yelp

Sunlife Organics is a spot to score juice and smoothies, and more.

This Los Angeles-based chain has 10 locations across California. The menu offers bowls, smoothies, superfood smoothies, protein shakes, juices and bone broth.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Sunlife Organics has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Kylea H., who was one of the first users to visit Sunlife Organics on November 9, wrote, “This place is so cute. Their juices are perfect to take home. Everything is so mindful and healthy but also tastes great!”

Sunlife Organics is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.

Qwench Juice Bar

2595 S. Hoover St., University Park

o Hungry For Juice And Smoothies? These 5 New Los Angeles Spots Have You Covered
Photo: qwench juice bar/Yelp

Qwench juice bar is a spot to score juice and smoothies, and more.

Part of a chain with locations across California, as well as one in Virginia, Qwench uses freshly squeezed raw vegetable and fruit juice for every order. The menu offers raw juices, smoothies, açai bowls and wellness shots.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Qwench juice bar has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Eddie P., who reviewed Qwench juice bar on November 26, wrote, “This is the best place near USC for breakfast. They have more than your average Qwench location. They have wraps, coffee, bagels, açaí bowls, juices and smoothies.”

Yelper Deborath S. wrote, “Qwench has the best açaí bowls. I got the Açaí P-bowl. This particular Qwench does it very well. I just went in today and they have the nicest staff. Definitely making this Qwench my home.”

Qwench juice bar is open from 6:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

Jamba Juice Granada Village

18145 Chatsworth St., Granada Hills

o 130 Hungry For Juice And Smoothies? These 5 New Los Angeles Spots Have You Covered
Photo: Eric R./Yelp

Jamba Juice is a spot to score juice and smoothies, and more.

The first Jamba Juice location in Granada Hills, it has a drive-thru for grabbing a smoothie on the go.

With a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Jamba Juice has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Ana V., who reviewed Jamba Juice on September 26, wrote, “The inside is spacious compared to other Jamba Juice locations. They have tables with cute lounging chairs and it makes for a good study area.”

Jamba Juice is open from 6:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday and 6:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday.

Pink Elephant Venice

801 Ocean Front Walk, Ste. 2, Venice

o 126 Hungry For Juice And Smoothies? These 5 New Los Angeles Spots Have You Covered
Photo: Pink Elephant Venice/Yelp

Pink Elephant Venice is a spot to score juice and smoothies, and more.

The menu features fresh juices and a selection of smoothies. It also offers an açai bowl and a pitaya bowl, as well as all-day breakfast, sandwiches, salads, coffee and tea.

Pink Elephant Venice’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Shimmy S. wrote, “This place has the best sandwiches ever! Their chicken mozzarella sandwich and tuna sandwich are incredibly tasty. The smoothies are also great and refreshing.”

Pink Elephant Venice is open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Friday, 8:30 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday, and 8:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s