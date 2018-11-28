SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — Thieves took advantage of dozens of people whose apartments on South Vermont Avenue in South LA had been tented for termites.

When they came home they found their units had been ransacked.

Neighbors and police say that the thieves targeted and ransacked at least 30 units — going through each one and stealing jewelry, money and other prized items.

“I was angry, flabbergasted, violated,” said a resident.

The residents came home Wednesday after their building was tented for termite extermination.

At some point during the tenting the thieves broke in and had their way with the place.

“We had neighbors who had just gotten married and had their diamond rings stolen,” said Dominic Valdez.

Police on scene were trying to determine exactly how much was stolen.

The company who did the tenting — Mike’s Termite & Fumigation — said the thieves sliced through the tent and began their crime spree.

The company said the thieves likely understood the tenting process because tear gas is mixed in the solution but it fades at the end of the process.

CBSLA reached out to the landlord after hours but had not heard back as of Wednesday night.

“We have not heard from the landlord. I have not heard from my manager,” said a resident.

The owner of the termite fumigation company said that in the years he’s been doing this it is the worst hit job he has seen.