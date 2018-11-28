LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old man who was skateboarding in Long Beach remains in critical condition Wednesday after being injured in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the intersection of Bellflower Boulevard and 27th Street. The skateboarder was found down on the roadway, according to Long Beach police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Pratt said the skateboarder had been crossing eastbound Bellflower Boulevard at 27th Street when he was hit by a vehicle that continued southbound onto Bellflower Boulevard.

Police later reported an 86-year-old Lakewood woman was identified as the driver. Her name has not been released and she has not been arrested, but police have impounded her vehicle.

It’s not clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Collision Investigation Detective Steve Fox at (562) 570-7110 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

