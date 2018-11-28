  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Puppy Robbery

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A Moreno Valley probationer was charged Wednesday with armed robbery and assault with a firearm after allegedly stealing four expensive purebred puppies at gunpoint.

Alexxys Octavio Jimenez, 22, was arrested Nov. 23 at his home less than a day after committing the alleged robbery in a shopping center parking lot in Perris, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Edmondson.

Investigators say Jimenez arranged to meet with two Perris residents selling English bulldog puppies on Thanksgiving Day afternoon. The unidentified victims agreed to bring the pups – which can fetch up to $4,500 – to the Perris Plaza at Nuevo Road and Perris Boulevard, Edmondson said.

puppyrobber Pricey Bulldog Puppies Unharmed After Being Stolen At Gunpoint

Alexxys Octavio Jimenez was arrested Nov. 23. (Photo via Perris PD)

When the victims arrived, Edmondson says two suspects emerged from a black SUV, including one of whom brandished a firearm at the victims and stole the eight-week-old puppies.

Jimenez and his accomplice allegedly grabbed the puppies and fled the area in an SUV.

Detectives later identified Jimenez as one of the alleged robbers using surveillance video and witness statements, according to Edmondson. Jimenez was arrested without incident at his home on Robie Court in Moreno Valley, Edmondson said.

The puppies were recovered unharmed and returned to the owners, the sergeant said.

Investigators are still attempting to identify Jimenez’s alleged accomplice.

pups rivco Pricey Bulldog Puppies Unharmed After Being Stolen At Gunpoint

Authorities say the eight-week-old pups are doing okay. (Photo via Riverside Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

According to court records, Jimenez has a prior misdemeanor conviction for possession of a prohibited firearm.

He’s being held on $500,000 bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s