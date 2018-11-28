Filed Under:huntington beach, Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – A man is under arrest after police raided his Huntington Beach home Tuesday and found dozens of guns and Nazi memorabilia.

Laguna Beach police officers served a search warrant at the home of 51-year-old Mitchell Todd in the 15400 block of Cambay Lane after receiving a complaint that the suspect had made threats against another person.

Inside his home, officers found more than 50 weapons, several pounds of ammo and Nazi memorabilia. Laguna police Sgt. Jim Cota told CBS2 officers found cloth flags with Nazi symbols, along with a confederate flag and a picture of Adolf Hitler.

It’s unclear if Todd was part of any hate groups.

Todd was arrested on undisclosed charges. The exact nature of the threats and the circumstances leading up to the arrest were not confirmed.

