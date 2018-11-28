LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A dog that Los Angeles police said bit a man on the face was shot and killed by an officer in downtown L.A. Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 6th and Crocker streets around 4 p.m. An officer shot at the dog after the animal bit the victim on the face and hands, police said.

Neither the victim or the dog’s condition is known at this time.

SKY9 was over the scene, where traffic is being redirected as authorities investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.