Filed Under:Dog Attack, Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A dog that Los Angeles police said bit a man on the face was shot and killed by an officer in downtown L.A. Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 6th and Crocker streets around 4 p.m. An officer shot at the dog after the animal bit the victim on the face and hands, police said.

Neither the victim or the dog’s condition is known at this time.

SKY9 was over the scene, where traffic is being redirected as authorities investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s