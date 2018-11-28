(CBSLA) — Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for areas affected by this summer’s Holy Fire as rain moves into Southern California.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Riverside County issued mandatory evacuation orders for the following areas:

Amorose

Alberhill

Glen Ivy A

Glen Eden

Grace

Horsethief A

Laguna A

Matri

McVicker A

Rice

Withrow A

Holy Fire burn areas in Orange County, including Trabuco Creek, Rose Canyon and Mystic Oaks/El Cariso, were under voluntary evacuation orders beginning Tuesday night.

Neighborhoods affected by the recent Woolsey Fire are also preparing for potential mudslides and debris flows ahead of tonight’s storm, which is expected to last from Wednesday evening into Thursday.