LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council is set to vote Wednesday on an ordinance which would legalize sidewalk vending Wednesday.

The ordinance would require sidewalk vendors selling anything from tamales to toys to have permits. It also regulates where they can set up shop. The ordinance would set up no vending zones outside places such as Staples Center, the Hollywood Bowl and Dodger Stadium.

Hundreds of vendors are expected to hold a rally outside City Hall ahead of the vote.

On Tuesday, three city council committees finalized the permit-ordinance which will be voted on by the full city council. The council wants to have the ordinance in place before a new state law takes effect Jan. 1, 2019, which decriminalizes sidewalk vending, but prevents cities from enforcing sellers if they do not have local laws in place.

The state law also prohibits any rule requiring vendors to obtain the permission of nearby brick-and-mortar businesses.

The Public Works and Gang Reduction Committee, the Economic Development Committee and the Arts, Entertainment, Parks and River Committee approved the permit-based ordinance ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

The committees opted to move forward with the permit-based ordinance over a regulatory-based one. The permit ordinance allows vendors the right to operate on a certain block or in a certain zone, while the regulatory system would create a set of rules and standards, but would not grant site-specific permission to a vendor.

The new ordinance would not put a distance restriction on how many vendors would be allowed on any block, beyond requiring that their kiosks be at least three feet apart.

In February of 2017, the city council removed criminal penalties for sidewalk vendors. They now only face tickets and civil fines.

In July, the city announced it would be enforcing a municipal code known as the bulky items ordinance to try and force sidewalk vendors out of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Under the ordinance, which was originally designed to target homeless encampments, the city can confiscate large items. The city argued that the vendors were posing a hazard to pedestrians and disabled people on the very busy Walk of Fame.

In September, Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 946, which makes it easier for sidewalk vendors to operate and limits when they can be criminally prosecuted. However, it also leaves room for cities and counties to create permit programs for vendors. Under the law, sidewalk vendors can be required to hold business licenses and pay taxes. Cities and counties can also establish health and safety policies for them.

Even if the council approves the permit ordinance, it still needs to be developed and would not become active until Jan. 1, 2020.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)