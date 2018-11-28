  • KCAL9On Air

LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — A voluntary evacuation order is in effect for several areas in the Holy Fire burn areas in Orange and Riverside counties, ahead of a major storm that’s forecast to hit Southern California Wednesday night.

The Holy Fire, allegedly sparked by Holy Jim Canyon resident Forrest Gordon Clark, ignited in August and burned more than 23,000 acres and most of Clark’s neighbor’s homes. The fire burned through the Cleveland National Forest, burning from Orange County to Riverside County.

In Riverside County, authorities are suggesting that residents in the Glen Ivy, Glen Eden, Horsethief Canyon, McVicker, Withrow and Laguna areas leave before the first major storm since the fire arrives Wednesday night.

In Orange County, the sheriff’s department is encouraging homes within Trabuco Canyon, Rose Canyon and the Mystic Oaks and El Cariso areas to leave.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain on Thursday could trigger flooding and debris flows that could make evacuation routes impassable. Flash flood watches are already up in these areas.

