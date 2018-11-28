Join us on Friday, November 30th at the Citadel Outlets Los Angeles for our CHiPs For Kids 2018 Toy Drive kickoff event! We will be there from 11am to 6pm collecting new, unwrapped gifts to help make this holiday season special for a less fortunate child or teen in our community.

The toy drop off area will be conveniently located at the front entrance in front of the giant Christmas tree (next to Calvin Klein).

Come by and meet Pat Harvey and Jeff Michael! They will be going live on CBS2 and KCAL9 newscasts all day long! Plus, Gary Bryan from KEARTH 101 will be there from 11am to 1pm!