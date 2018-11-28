YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) — More than a hundred calves were unharmed after a trailer hauling them crashed in Yucca Valley, knocking several of the animals down.

The semi-truck hauling the calves in a livestock trailer hit a Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Inca Trail around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

About 20 of the calves were knocked down during the collision, but only one was seriously injured, San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said.

It’s not clear where the calves were being transported.

The crash remains under investigation.