PALMDALE (CBSLA) — One person was killed late Monday night a two-vehicle crash involving a mortuary van in Palmdale.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Monday at Sierra Highway and Palmdale Boulevard. Authorities say the mortuary van on Sierra Highway had a green light as the driver was turning left onto Palmdale Boulevard, when a vehicle going east on Palmdale at a high rate of speed slammed into the van, which overturned.

The passenger in the van was declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. R. Klumpp said. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

The van was transporting a body to a funeral home at the time of the crash.