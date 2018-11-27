MALIBU (CBSLA) – With more rain expected this week, Malibu residents still reeling from the devastating Woolsey Fire are once again dealing with the threat of mudslides.

Rick Chancellor and his friends placed sand bags at and around his home – which sits below a hill in the Malibu Lake area, one of many hit hard by the Woolsey Fire.

But now the concern shifts to the rain that’s coming our way – and the possibility of mudslides and flooding after flames destroyed homes here.

“We got hazardous material here as well,” said Chancellor. “So that’s definitely an issue.”

That’s why about 500 sand bags have been filled in recent days at fire station 65 in Agoura Hills.

Greg Doto says Chancellor’s a friend of boy scout troop 485 – so they rounded up about a dozen kids to help.

“When people are in need especially when our community has had a fire and now potential flooding, always willing to help,” he said.

“I love helping the community,” said 9-year-old Carter Chernoff.

In daylight, CBSLA’s Jeff Nguyen got to see the devastation left by the wildfire in the canyon areas of Malibu, where a horse trailer was used to haul sand bags.

At station 89, Kelli McCoo got herself some extra sand bags for her business, which sits next to a charred hillside.

“I’ve been cleaning everything,” McCoo said. “It’s still the smoke smells everywhere.”