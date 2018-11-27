DUARTE (CBSLA) — A man was killed Tuesday in a reported stabbing on the Metro Gold Line in the Duarte area, authorities said.

The killing – which authorities initially described as a female victim – occurred about 11:30 a.m., apparently as the train was en route from Irwindale to Duarte, where it stopped at the Duarte Station, said Ramon Montenegro of the Sheriff’s Transit Services Bureau.

County firefighters pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Montenegro said. His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

Authorities detained a man for questioning in connection with the crime, Montenegro said.

Gold Line trains were passing by the Duarte station due to the investigation, and buses were helping shuttle travelers in the

area, according to Metro officials.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)