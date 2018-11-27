NORWALK (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a 79-year-old woman after she had just left a grocery store in Norwalk last week.

The crash occurred Wednesday, Nov. 21, at around 5 p.m. on Pioneer Boulevard near Lindale Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, later identified as Marilyn Joy Haight, had just picked up groceries for Thanksgiving and was walking across Pioneer Boulevard, grocery bags in hand, when she was hit by a car headed north on Pioneer Boulevard.

The driver sped away after hitting Haight. She died at the scene.

Police said Haight was unable to be identified until her family arrived at her house for Thanksgiving the following day, Nov. 22, unaware that she had been killed in the crash, the sheriff’s department reports. She was identified after they called authorities to report her missing.

There was no immediate description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with information on the driver’s identity should call sheriff’s detectives at 562-863-8711.