Filed Under:Norwalk

NORWALK (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a 79-year-old woman after she had just left a grocery store in Norwalk last week.

capture214 Elderly Norwalk Woman Killed By Hit And Run Driver While Picking Up Thanksgiving Groceries

Marilyn Joy Haight. (LASD)

The crash occurred Wednesday, Nov. 21, at around 5 p.m. on Pioneer Boulevard near Lindale Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, later identified as Marilyn Joy Haight, had just picked up groceries for Thanksgiving and was walking across Pioneer Boulevard, grocery bags in hand, when she was hit by a car headed north on Pioneer Boulevard.

The driver sped away after hitting Haight. She died at the scene.

Police said Haight was unable to be identified until her family arrived at her house for Thanksgiving the following day, Nov. 22, unaware that she had been killed in the crash, the sheriff’s department reports. She was identified after they called authorities to report her missing.

There was no immediate description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with information on the driver’s identity should call sheriff’s detectives at 562-863-8711.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s